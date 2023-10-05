A pair of Godzilla x Kong graphic novels will see the legendary Titans roar once more

Godzilla and Kong are set to grapple once more on the big screen in next year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Directed by Adam Wingard (who also helmed 2021's Godzilla Vs. Kong), the new movie sees the giant gorilla and the King of the Monsters forced to team up against a new and even more deadly threat.

Before all that, however, Legendary Comics has announced a Kickstarter, in partnership with Rocketship, for two graphic novel prequels to the new film.

Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted is written by Brian Buccellato and drawn by Dario Formisani, Drew Johnson, and Zid, the latter of whom also acts as a colorist on the book alongside Niezam.

Legendary's synopsis suggests that The Hunted will focus on, "a twisted Skull Island trophy hunter [who] baits his trap and sets his sights on the biggest game of all deep within the Hollow Earth."

(Image credit: Legendary Comics)

The second title is MonsterVerse: Declassified, an anthology which is set to reveal "classified Monarch secrets and ancient monster myths."

That volume is written by David M. Booher, Umar Ditta, Rosie Knight, and Dan Park, drawn by Francesco Biagini, David Ferracci, Oliver Ono, Marco Roblin, Drew Zucker, and colored by Vittorio Astone, Jurek Malottke, and Francesca Vivaldi.

We know from Legendary's teaser that some of the Titans included in Declassified - which will be available in a Kickstarter exclusive hardcover - will include Behemoth and Tiamat, who both first appeared in the Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, as well as big lizard Doug from Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legendary is releasing the comics through a Kickstarter campaign which you can find here. As usual with Kickstarter, there's a range of rewards to choose from, depending on how much you want to pay.

The cheapest pledge is $15 (about £13), which gets you the Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted graphic novel in PDF format plus a digital wallpaper. The most expensive pledge currently still available is $500 (about £412) and bags you an original 11"x17" pencil and ink commission of Monsterverse characters by artist Drew Johnson. A whole range of other options are also available.

Both Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted and MonsterVerse: Declassified will be published by Legendary Comics in 2024, with an exact date still TBC.

Elsewhere in comics, Godzilla and King Kong have just met the Justice League!