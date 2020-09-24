A new Star Wars lightsaber shows how the Jedi fought 200 years before the Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: The High Republic is set to introduce fans of all things a galaxy far, far away to a brand new era in the franchise – and also some new iconic weaponry.

Set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga (which came to a close in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), The High Republic is a sprawling multimedia story set across books, comics, and novels, starting next year.

Now, we’ve received a first glimpse of a lightsaber design from that era, courtesy of StarWars.com.

Get an exclusive first look at a lightsaber from #StarWarsTheHighRepublic that will be featured in the upcoming The Lightsaber Collection book: https://t.co/jmHTbhsXc3 pic.twitter.com/BgDATiqN2RSeptember 23, 2020

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Publishing)

That golden bad boy is property of one Stellan Gios and, as Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain reveals, it’s very much an extension of the Jedi’s self, especially in a time of great prosperity.

“We wanted to make the Jedi distinctive and instantly recognizable as Jedi Knights of the High Republic, and that applies not only to their clothing but to their lightsabers, as well. Internally, we often refer to the Jedi of this era as ‘the Jedi Knights of the Round Table.’ Taking that idea one step further, their sabers can be viewed as their own versions of Excalibur,” Siglaid said.

Disney Publishing illustration manager Jeff R. Thomas added, “When designing Stellan’s lightsaber, I looked at the iconic lightsabers that have already been established. He needed an iconic weapon that could stand beside the other famous lightsabers, but at the same time be unique to him and evoke the time period of the High Republic.”

Well? Mission accomplished – the crossguard, last seen utilised by Kylo Ren, has been perfected here: it’s infinitely more classy, slick, and isn’t liable to sear your own appendages off while using it unlike the once-Supreme Leader’s signature weapon. Which is always handy.

The High Republic, lightsabers and all, begins with author Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi on January 5, 2021.