A new Star Trek game seems to have leaked thanks to a convention poster

A new Star Trek game appears to have leaked slightly ahead of schedule from the ongoing Star Trek convention.

Earlier today on April 7, Star Trek fan site TrekCore.com revealed a banner at the ongoing Star Trek convention in Chicago, as seen just below. The banner appears to reveal Star Trek Prodigy Supernova as a brand new Star Trek video game, in development at Tessera Studios and coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The first big #StarTrekCHI surprise is out!STAR TREK: PRODIGY - SUPERNOVA is a new game coming to PC, XboX, PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch from @Outright_GamesMore details said to arrive in May.#StarTrek #startrekprodigy pic.twitter.com/tYKbI0TfozApril 7, 2022 See more

For those that aren't already aware of it, Tessera Studios is a developer founded in 2017 and based in Madrid, Spain. Intruders: Hide and Seek is the sole project released by the development studio so far, a VR-compatible stealth-based game for PlayStation and PC launched back in 2019.

Right now, we don't have a whole lot to go on about the new Star Trek game. We do know that we can tune into Tessera Studios' YouTube channel later next month in May to find out more about the game, however, which looks to be a joint venture between the Spanish developer and Nickelodeon, if the banner at the Star Trek convention is anything to go by.

Additionally, it looks like Star Trek Prodigy Supernova will lean on original characters, rather than any from the expansive Star Trek universe. Other games over the past few years, like Star Trek Online and Star Trek Bridge Crew, have also primarily used brand new characters.

This isn't the only Star Trek game in development, however, as Star Trek Resurgence was announced for PC and consoles late last year in December 2021. Produced by a studio comprised of former Telltale Games veterans, it's a narrative-driven game set after the events of The Next Generation, and is currently set to launch at some point later this year.

