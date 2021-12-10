Star Trek: Resurgence is a narrative game set after the events of The Next Generation

Star Trek: Resurgence, a narrative game from former Telltale developers, has just been announced at The Game Awards.

Set shortly after the events of The Next Generation TV show, Star Trek: Resurgence puts players in the spacefaring shoes of First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz as they get wrapped in a mystery threatening to plunge two alien civilizations into war. Jara and Carter will feature alongside both new characters and those that long-term fans will recognize, although you'll be experiencing the galaxy onboard the USS Resolute, rather than the iconic Enterprise.

The trailer shows the sorts of difficult dialog choices you'd expect from a team of ex-Telltale developers, but it also includes some action-packed scenes of ship acrobatics and phaser-blasting strange anomalies. While Resurgence mostly features an original cast of new Star Fleet personnel, the trailer concludes with a cameo from none other than Spock - complete with the late Leonard Nimoy's likeness (and presumably a soundalike voice actor). We'll have to wait and see if any other familiar faces appear.

The game is being developed by Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of 20 former Telltale Games developers, including lead writers and creative directors, who between them worked on the likes of Telltale's The Walking Dead, Batman, and Game of Thrones adaptations, as well as The Wolf Among Us.

Star Trek: Resurgence is currently scheduled to release in Spring 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

