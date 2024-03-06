A new collection of Cyberpunk 2077 comics delves into the darkest corners of Night City

As we noted at the time in our review, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the game's best features. Night City feels like a real place, one with a rich history and a palpable air of menace. It's a location that comics have been exploring in the years since the game's release and now those stories are being collected together into a chunky new paperback omnibus from Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red.

"This first Omnibus shows why Cyberpunk 2077 is a very diverse universe," said Bartosz Sztybor, who has written for both the comics and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series. "Perfect for writers, where you can create an action packed story about trauma, vengeance tale about family and trust or a heist narrative about addictions. All these stories mix a popular genre with a deeper meaning, it's always brutal, fun, exciting but it also tells you something about today's world. That's why I love Cyberpunk 2077 and that Omnibus - it's a wild science-fiction ride that will leave you both excited and thinking about yourself and the world."

Here's Mattia De Iulis's cover.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The book collects the first three Cyberpunk 2077 comic arcs, which are:

Trauma Team (by writer Cullen Bunn, artist Miguel Valderrama, colorist Jason Wordie, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic) follows Nadia, an EMT working for militarized healthcare company Trauma Team International, who survives a terrible attack only to find herself pulled into an even more deadly situation.

You Have My Word (by writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Jesus Hervas, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic) delves into the world of corrupt business in Night City. A team of three cyberpunks are recruited to try and halt an urban development proposal, with disastrous consequences.

Finally, Blackout (by writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Roberto Ricci, colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letteret Frank Cvetkovic) is about a depressed Braindance repairman who plans a heist in order to pay off his debts.

As well as the three stories, the 300+ page book also contains a cover gallery and sketchbook section.

Cyberpunk 2077 Omnibus Volume 1 is published by Dark Horse Comics in collaboration with CD Projekt Red on October 15.

Need a little help to survive in Night City? Here's our in-depth guide and walkthrough for the Cyberpunk 2077 game.