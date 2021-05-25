A Catan 3D edition is on the way and looks incredible, but you'll need a spare $300 to get it

A 3D version of popular board game Catan is on the way, and it features individually hand-painted tiles. Unsurprisingly dubbed Catan - 3D Edition, it's now up for pre-order and will set you back $300 from the official CatanShop website.

Designed as a premium collector's item, this three-dimensional spin on Catan comes with terrain tiles based on those sculpted by the game's designer, Klaus Teuber. The player pieces have also been antiqued to give them a more rustic feel. However, those behind Catan - 3D Edition are at pains to point out that these components are durable enough to weather their fair share of games.

Getting deja-vu? This isn't the first time we've seen a 3D Catan. The studio created a limited run back in 2005, but it's near-impossible to get hold of these days. Because production technology has come a long way since then, Catan Studio CEO Pete Fenlon notes that this version "creates a visually stunning foundation for immersive storytelling.”

Although it may filter down to other retailers like Amazon before launch, Catan - 3D Edition is exclusive to the Catan Shop for now. It probably won't last long either (the original is arguably one of the best board games ever made, after all), so it might be a good idea to pre-order now so you don't have to wait another 15 years for your chance.

