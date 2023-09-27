Saw X director on Jigsaw's chilling return and his new torturous traps

Saw is back with what's promised to be the most chilling installment of the franchise. From what we can see so far, Saw X takes us back in time to between the events of the first and second movies, where we see a cancer-stricken and desperate John Kramer travel to Mexico in search of a promised miracle cure. When he finds out his tumor was never removed and the so-called medical professionals have frauded him in the most debased way, Kramer returns to his work and takes revenge on the con artists the only way he knows how.

The tenth installment welcomes back director Kevin Greutert (Saw 6, Saw 3D, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw) and enlists a new production designer in Anthony Stabley (Terminator 2, and Stigmata) who is responsible for taking the franchise across the border and designing the infamous traps. Ahead of the release, we spoke to Greutert and Stabley about welcoming back Tobin Bell as Kramer, the task of coming up with newer, bigger, and better traps, and the experience of setting the movie in Mexico.

New locations

Saw X is the first time the franchise has moved locations. Although it has never been confirmed, it's believed that all of the other Saw movies are set on the East Coast of America. Especially as eagle-eyed fans have spotted New Jersey-marked license plates and addresses on warehouses and old buildings.

Speaking about the decision behind filming the tenth installment in Mexico, Greutert tells GamesRadar+: "We aren't shy about saying that the movie takes place in Mexico City, we were very happy to embrace the look and culture of Mexico and in particular some of the imagery from Aztecs. It was the perfect place to make this movie."

Production designer Stabley grew up in Bolivia, and adds to GR+ that his background made it very important for him and his team to remain true to Mexican culture. For them, this meant embracing its stunning scenery, while also exploring the criminal underbelly of Mexico City.

"I just think the location adds danger, the danger is so important when you’re putting together this type of film," Stabley adds. "We have amazing locations and there's a whole range of Mexico that we present. I think it's going to be great for the audiences to see this version of Mexico, but the added danger – that’s vital."

Jigsaw Takes Mexico

Saw X not only sees the return of director Greutert but also welcomes back John Kramer. After his death in Saw 3, Kramer has appeared in most consecutive movies in flashbacks, but we thought we might of seen the last of him when he failed to appear in Saw spin-off Spiral.

With his return in Saw X, director Greutert says they wanted to do something different, and go deeper into John's life. This time around, Kramer faces more personal challenges, and at the pit of his illness, he reaches out for help from those whom he believes he can trust. When that trust is broken, Jigsaw is seeks his own form of retribution.

The director explains: "I would say, more than anything else, the main theme of this film is about hope and that is something that Tobin and I talked about a great deal. It’s about hope and hope destroyed.”

As mentioned above, this is also the first time that Jigsaw is operating outside of his home hunting ground. When asked how the location of the movie would affect Kramer and his work, Greutert responds that it "adds a layer of mystery". He went on to describe how the underground setting is mirrored in Jigsaw’s work and his choice of traps.

New traps

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Saw X trailer featured various medieval-looking torture chambers and tormentous traps that Jigsaw uses for his "tests," from the stomach-turning eyeball vacuum to what looks like a head-crushing neck brace.

By using an old factory space as Jigsaw’s new lair, Stabley explains he wanted to make sure it was believable that Kramer could set up his traps and operate on the level Saw viewers have come to expect.

When asked about his process of designing a Saw trap, Stabley explained that it all starts with what's in the script, then he and his team work with concept artists and look at the aesthetics of the trap before getting the actors involved. He continues: "From there we adapt, change, and transform and I think that there's an organic process that just kind of happens, but it all starts with the writers and then saying to ourselves, 'Can we make it better? Is this visually stunning?' [That] is what we want it to be, 'Is this realistic? Is this believable? That's the approach."

Jigsaw’s traps are most definitely the pinnacle of the Saw movies, and with so many fan-favorites it will be difficult to top those that already exist. In fact, Stabley himself also has a favorite as he tells us - the "reverse bear trap", a very popular choice from the original film. With regards to what the franchise's next installment has in store, for now the Saw team are keeping their cards close to their chests. But in true Kramer nature, we can only expect the level of gore and torment that lies ahead.

Saw X will hit theaters worldwide on September 29.

