Jason Blum confirms Spawn release window, and plans to stand by it

Movies have seen many remakes, prequels, and sequels in the past few years, but one we are dying to see is of course Jason Blum’s Spawn reimagination. The comic book adaptation has been in the works for quite some time, but due to the writer's strike, a clash of actor scheduling, and budget issues, the project has been put on hold for quite some time. However, Blum has finally spoken out and given us some insight into when we can expect Spawn to rise up onto our screens.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, the Blumhouse producer revealed when the film would be released: "2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that."

The original 1997 Spawn movie, based on Todd McFarlane’s comic by the same name, follows an assassin named Al Simmons who ends up being murdered by his double-crossing boss and sent to hell.

Whilst in the fiery pits, Al makes a deal with the devil and returns to earth as Spawn to see his wife and kill his boss. But unbeknownst to Spawn, his boss has also made a deal of his own and is supposed to destroy the world with a deadly virus. The rest of the story centers around our unlikely hero as he struggles to choose between good and evil.

Directed by the same man who wrote the story, Tod McFarlane, Blum’s Spawn remake will star Jamie Foxx as Al Simmons and seems to follow the same storyline. The cast also includes Marvel legend Jeremy Renner, Michael Jai White who played Spawn in the 1997 movie, and The Menu’s John Leguizamo.

The hellraising reimagining has been a long time coming, so what has been the hold-up? Well, originally the remake was supposed to be a low-budget horror-themed retelling of the story, but after writing a much longer script in the mid-2010s, McFarlane managed to pique the interest of Blumhouse. Foxx was set to play Spawn in 2017 but due to budgeting issues, Foxx’s health scare, and the writers' strikes, filming went on a five-year-plus hiatus.

For more on Spawn updates, check out our piece on the Spawn movie writers.