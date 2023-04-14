Netflix's answer to The Menu is storming up the streaming charts

A tense new Thai movie on Netflix drawing comparisons to The Menu – and it's taking the streamer's top 10 charts by storm.

Hunger follows Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), a young woman who runs her family's local noodle restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok until she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team 'Hunger', Thailand's top team of luxury fine dining chefs. She will be under the mentorship of the infamous Chef Paul (Nopachai Chaiyanam), known for both his genius and his viciousness. The movie was directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, while Kongdej Jaturanrasamee penned the script.

According to FlixPatrol (opens in new tab), the film is currently the streamer's number one movie in 88 countries after being released on April 8, ahead of fantasy movie Chupa, starring Christian Slater and Demián Bichir, and Adam Sandler comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2.

Reviews have compared the film to other recent releases, with one critic writing that it's "a fascinating exploration of how the food we eat defines us. If you enjoyed movies like The Menu and Pig, Hunger will certainly satiate."

The Menu, directed by Succession's Mark Mylod, stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as guests at a luxury restaurant under the jurisdiction of a terrifying, enigmatic chef (Ralph Fiennes), while Pig sees Nicolas Cage as a reclusive former chef taking on the world of fine dining to be reunited with his beloved pig.

Hunger is available to watch now on Netflix.