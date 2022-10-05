Spawn movie adds Joker and Captain America 4 writers

Todd McFarlane has finally given an update on his long-awaited Spawn reboot, letting fans know that the film has finally found its writers.

Scott Silver (Joker), Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order), and Matthew Mixon (Yesterday Was Everything) have been tapped to write the script.

The film has been in development hell for over a decade, having first been announced back in 2009. Todd McFarlane, creator of the original comic book character, told audiences at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con that the film would greatly differ from the 1997 version, and have more of a horror vibe (which is probably why Jason Blum of Blumhouse Pictures is signed on to produce). Following the Comic-Con update, Jamie Foxx was cast as the titular antihero in 2018. It was announced in 2021 that Brian Tucker would write the script, though it looks like Silver, Spellman, and Mixon will pen a brand new screenplay rather than rewrite Tucker's (via IGN (opens in new tab)).

Spawn/Batman #1, the first comic book crossover between DC and Image in almost 30 years, is already expected to be the best-selling comic of 2022 – with Image projecting sales of at least half-a-million copies. King Spawn #1 also reached no. 1 in 2021. Audiences are definitely interested in the brooding antihero, who literally went to hell and back, so hopefully the continued comic success will help finally get the film off the ground.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting new superhero movies coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.