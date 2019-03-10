355,000 Apex Legends PC cheaters have been banned by Respawn

Respawn’s latest post on the Apex Legends subreddit reveals that the studio has banned over 355,000 cheaters on PC, thanks to the service Easy-Anti-Cheat. Despite the high number of successful bans, Respawn’s community manager Jay Frechette says the "war on cheaters" is far from over:

"[W]e’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players."

Frechette also made it clear that they have other plans that they don’t want to divulge in order to get the upper hand on "crafty" cheaters:

"We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming."

The studio did go on to share some of the high level ways they intend to combat cheaters in future, including working with experts within and outside of EA, giving more resources to their anti-cheat team, and adding a report feature to PC, so players can report cheaters in-game directly.

The post also addressed issues surrounding spamming in character selection, with Frechette saying they’re keeping any solutions "very close to their chest so offenders don’t have time to build workarounds before we implement change."

Respawn also mentioned an upcoming patch on PC that will address some of the known crash-related issues and improve stability on the platform. They’re also adding an improved reporting system to better identify any future crashes. Lastly, Frechette outlined that they’re "narrowing down" causes related to slow server performance in the hopes of making improvements.

It’s good to see Respawn is taking any pesky cheaters very seriously.