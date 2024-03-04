3 Years after completing Zelda: Majora's Mask's first no-hit run, speedrunner goes one better by doing it again with 100% completion after 2 months of near misses

By Catherine Lewis
published

MajinPhil has 100% completed Majora's Mask without getting hit once, and didn't even use the shield to block attacks

A screenshot of the moon in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A streamer has become the first person to beat The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask with 100% completion while avoiding all hits from enemy attacks.

This brutal challenge was taken on by MajinPhil, who managed to overcome it after two months of attempts. The fact that this hasn't happened before in the almost 24 years that Majora's Mask has been out in the wild is telling of just how difficult it was, but the speedrunner made things even harder than they had to be by banning themselves from blocking attacks with the shield. This meant that every attack needed to be completely dodged, so there was very little room for error.

On top of that, MajinPhil wasn't able to use any glitches to aid their journey, so the whole thing was completed fair and square. The winning run was around 10 hours long – and completed in a single sitting – which is an incredibly long time to be fully on guard and waiting to dive out of the way of any incoming threats. You can take a look below

See more

If this feat sounds at all familiar, it's likely because this isn't the first time that MajinPhil has taken on a challenge like this. The streamer became the first to complete a no-hit Any% run of Majora's Mask (meaning they beat the game but without doing absolutely everything) back in 2021. While this was – and still is – seriously impressive, the 100% run was naturally far harder just because of how long it went on for, as they had a far larger list of things to do before even attempting the final boss.

After the winning run yesterday (March 3, 2024), MajinPhil noted that one of the previous failed attempts, that ended after taking two hits during the final boss fight, almost caused them to take a break from the challenge altogether, but they ultimately decided to push through. In the end, this was definitely worth it, and they'd gone into the victorious attempt very prepared as they'd practised fighting the final boss right at the start of the stream. Not such a terrible fate after all, huh?

Looking for a new adventure to embark upon? Be sure to check out our recommendations for the best adventure games to find your next journey.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.