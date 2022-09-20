2K Games support goes offline after being hacked and used for phishing emails

The support site for 2K Games has been hacked, and the publisher is warning users to beware of phishing emails as it takes the support portal down for maintenance.

"Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers," 2K says in a tweet. "The unauthorized party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link. Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account."

If you have clicked such a link, 2K recommends a number of security precautions, including resetting any passwords you have stored in your browser, enabling two-factor authentication on any account you can, and running an antivirus program.

September 20, 2022

For now, the 2K support site is going offline, and the publisher will issue an additional notice once it has returned.

2K support handles customer service for most titles under the 2K Games label, including Borderlands, Civilization, WWE 2K, NBA 2K, and more. While 2K is a sister company to Rockstar under Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar handles all of its own support services in-house, so this has no connection to games like Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar has had its own problems with hacks around GTA 6, however. Over the weekend, a bunch of footage of an early version of the next Grand Theft Auto leaked online. Rockstar has confirmed that the leak was real, and that it was the result of a "network intrusion." The hacker has allegedly been involved in a number of big tech company hacks in 2022, including Uber, Microsoft, Samsung, and Nvidia, and now the FBI's getting involved.

