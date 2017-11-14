Star Wars Battlefront 2 reveals how Luke Skywalker finds the Jedi Temple on Ahch-To

Despite sounding like an aborted sneeze, Ahch-To is crucial to the Star Wars universe. Luke’s been hanging out there since pre-Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi promises to uncover a few of the secrets of the mysterious island. But there’s a reason Luke is hunting for something on Ahch-To. The answer comes from within the campaign of Star Wars Battlefront 2. Spoilers for Star Wars Battlefront 2 follow…

The events of the campaign lead Inferno Squad member Del Meeko to the bug-infested planet of Pillio. His mission: to destroy everything found in the Emperor’s vault.

Along the way he bumps into, you guessed it, Luke Skywalker. It turns out, post-Return of the Jedi he’s been guided by the Force to the Emperor’s vault. After a reluctant team-up, the two find themselves inside the vault… and Luke spies a certain compass with a star map. You may recognise something pretty similar cropping up in the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer…

Putting two and two together (and at the risk of getting five), this is the place where Luke starts his journey that eventually sees him end up on Ahch-To. That compass leads him to something very important on Ahch-To. There’s a Jedi Temple on the island – it seems the Emperor knew about it – but what’s inside could be one of the biggest secrets in Star Wars history.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi to find out – but the fact that Star Wars Battlefront 2 bridges two trilogies, and fleshes out a bit more of Luke’s story, gives you yet another reason to pick up the game. Thank heavens the compass wasn’t locked behind a loot box, hey?

Image: Lucasfilm