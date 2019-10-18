Here’s what happens in the Zombieland 2 post-credits scene (including *that* [SPOILER] cameo)

Zombieland: Double Tap is already meta enough thanks to Jesse Eisenberg’s deliciously droll voiceover work breaking the fourth wall and even poking fun at the likes of The Walking Dead. The Zombieland: Double Tap post-credits scene, though, tips it over the edge by… literally introducing a scene with [SPOILER] to please fans.

But, before we dive into spoiler territory, those who have not seen Zombieland will want to know whether it’s worth waiting through the credits. There is, we can confirm, one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, which requires a slightly longer wait. Honestly, the mid-credits scene is where the real action lies and, whisper it, might be one of the best extended sequences in the entire franchise.

Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for Zombieland: Double Tap. You’ve been warned.

So, who was that legendary actor in the mid-credits scene? Yes, that was Bill Murray returning to the franchise after making a memorable turn in the 2009 original. Here’s what happens in case you missed it..

The Zombieland: Double Tap post-credits scenes

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This post-credits scene flashes back to Day Zero, the first day of the zombie outbreak back in 2009. It’s the only way to squeeze in Murray (who plays a version of himself) after he was accidentally killed by Eisenberg’s Columbus in the original Zombieland.

Bill Murray is suffering through a press junket for the (thankfully fictional) third instalment in the Garfield franchise when an interviewer – who you might recognise as broadcaster Al Roker – starts projectile vomiting. Suddenly, everyone, even his PA, either turns into a zombie or gets mauled by one.

From there, Murray makes his escape and fights off a handful of zombies, including using a platter from the junket buffet to beat down one fan who clearly isn’t a zombie.

He even throws in a few catchphrases: “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts” being one of them, while he also says he “hates Mondays.” No word yet on if he’s a fan of lasagna.

The second post-credits scene is a brief alternate version of a junket question he’s repeatedly asked: can you do the ‘hairball?’ The cat gag (or should that be a cat gag gag?) is done in “Spanish” for one of his interviewers. Yep, the last scene of the film is Bill Murray pretending to be sick. In Spanish. Only in Zombieland, folks.