Zoe Saldaña thinks it would be a "huge loss" for the MCU if the Guardians of the Galaxy never returned

Gamora actor Zoe Saldaña thinks it would be a shame if the Guardians of the Galaxy never made a return to the MCU.

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy," Saldaña told The Playlist's The Discourse podcast. "It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing – which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

But, that doesn't mean Saldaña would be reprising her role. "I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good," she said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with Gamora going her separate ways from the rest of the crew – remember, this is a version of Gamora from the past, after 'prime' Gamora was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, then returned via time travel shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. That means she's not the same Gamora who had a relationship with Star-Lord.

It's likely we'll see some Guardians characters again in the upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, though nothing has been confirmed so far. Plus, with the multiverse, anything is possible.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which arrives this July 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.