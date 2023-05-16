Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan uses "Minecraft physics" and an unfortunate horse to save them from a deadly skydive

We've found what could be the most unfortunate horse in all of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This horse was caught up in a case of simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or the right place at the right time, if you ask the player showcasing the clip below. This Link dives off Central Hyrule Sky Archipelago and plummets at a hundred Links a second all the way to the ground, where their trusty steed is there to break their fall.

No, this isn't a case of Link murdering the horse by using it as a meat cushion on the ground. Thankfully, the horse actually stops Link's fall right in the middle of the animation, catching Link safely on its back as he shoots towards the ground and saving him from becoming a Link pancake.

That said, this horse is probably all the worse off for catching our hero straight from a fall all the way from Central Hyrule Sky Archipelago. We can't really imagine what's going through the horse's mind when a 90-pound twink falls out of the sky and lands straight on their spine without a second's warning.

The horse is sadly just the latest victim of Tears of the Kingdom players. Zelda players really love launching Koroks into space, for starters, and have basically commenced the great Korok Space Race in an attempt to get the hapless creatures as high into the Hyrule atmosphere as possible, often while provably violating several Geneva Conventions. Tears of the Kingdom fans are built different, for better or worse.

