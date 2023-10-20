Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon expands with new House of the Bloodaxe prequel comics

Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon will be expanding out from the screen and onto the comics page. The director just announced a new tie-in comic, Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, which will be published by Titan in 2024.

Snyder's tweet reads: "Excited to announce that the @RebelMoon universe is expanding beyond the screen with a prequel comic series. Issue 1 of REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE will be published by @TitanComics on January 10, 2024, and available wherever comics are sold."

An email from Titan followed swiftly after and confirmed that the comic is a four-issue series and will act as a prequel to the first of the two Rebel Moon films. It will be written by Mags Visaggio, drawn by Clark Bint, and colored by Francesco Segala.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Rebel Moon is a brand new space opera about a galaxy controlled by the oppressive forces of the Mother World. It follows a young woman, Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who used to work for the forces of the fascist Imperium but now leads the fight back against them.

The comic's title refers to Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe, two resistance fighters played by Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman in the movies.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Snyder. "In Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion."

Mags Visaggio described the comic as a "Shakespearean tragedy...It's all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It's a story about failure and the consequences of failure."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Titan's official synopsis for House of the Bloodaxe reads:



"As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war."



Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe #1 will be published by Titan Comics on January 10.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix movies on the streamer right now.