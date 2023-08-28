Rebel Moon producers are happy the film isn't in the Star Wars universe

Rebel Moon producers Deborah Snyder and Eric Newman say the team was happy when the film was initially booted from the Star Wars universe.

"Once, it was a Star Wars film, and I never wanted it to be," Deborah Snyder said during a press conference (via /Film). "I remember, I said to Zack, 'I just feel like your hands are going to be tied so much in what that IP is, even though it kind of lived outside of it.' So I was kind of happy when that fell apart, because I always felt like it was better. We learned so much with all our years working with the superheroes and creating those worlds, and to do something now that’s wholly original… we say it’s a science fantasy more than science fiction, and to take all those skills that Zack has been honing, and to do something in this space, just seemed really exciting."

The sci-fi drama centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

Newman added, “I remember [Zack] calling me at some point, and this has got to be 15 years ago, saying, ‘I’m thinking of doing Seven Jedi, in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.’ And I was like, 'Oh, that’s a cool idea.' […] Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, 'You know, I think it could be a television show.' I’m like, 'Yes, let’s do this! Fuck Star Wars! Let’s do this as a TV show."

Rather than be adapted into a TV series format, the film has split into two parts with each installment also getting its own extended, R-rated cut. Part 1 is titled Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, while the second installment is named Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives this December 22. Part 2 is set to hit Netflix on April 19, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.