Zack Snyder says he didn't predict Army of the Dead would be this popular

Zack Snyder has talked about the popularity of Army of the Dead.

During a Comic-Con@Home panel, Snyder was asked if he had an idea of how big the Netflix movie would be, and replied: "No is the answer. Even just talking to Netflix about the success so far of the show, and we were all laughing. For me, honestly, I was like 'this will be a fun genre romp,' and I had a feeling that we could do it well and that people would enjoy it and that it would be big on the service, and there'd be a lot of people that would like it. But what it's become is really exciting for us because we really love this world too, and to just see it growing is really fun." (H/T Screen Rant)

Army of the Dead is one of Netflix's most popular original movies, currently tied with Project Power as the ninth most watched original film. It's also spawned a franchise for the streamer, with prequel movie Army of Thieves the next release from Snyder's new zombie-verse – a first trailer for the film was also unveiled at Comic-Con. The movie will focus on Matthias Schweighöfer's character Dieter, and was directed by the actor.

There's also an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas on the way, which will reveal more about the early days of the undead outbreak. Plus, Army of the Dead 2 was recently reported to be in the works.

We can expect more from Snyder and Netflix in the future, too. The director has signed a first look, two year deal with the streamer via his The Stone Quarry production company, which he runs with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. The deal includes his upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which will follow a young woman gathering allies from nearby planets to fight against a tyrannical ruler. The film is based on an idea Snyder had for a Star Wars film which never got off the ground, and is also inspired by Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai.

Army of Thieves doesn't yet have a firm arrival date, but its release window is set for this fall. We can expect Lost Vegas in spring 2022, and Army of the Dead 2 sometime after that.

Until then, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.