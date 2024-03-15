Zack Snyder hoped to release Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 on Netflix within a month of each other

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is arriving on Netflix not far behind Part One – A Child of Fire. The first installment landed in December, with the second half coming this April.

But, it turns out, Snyder originally wanted Part Two to arrive even sooner. "My initial idea was to actually have them come out closer together, closer than Netflix did," the writer/director tells tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Star Trek: Discovery season 5 on the cover. "I wanted them out, like, a month apart, because I just felt like the idea was to strike while the iron is still hot, when more people remember [the first film], you know?"

"It's really two parts of the same story we're telling in these two movies," adds Deborah Snyder, who's been producing husband Zack's movies since 2006's 300. "It wasn't realistic to put a four-hour movie on [Netflix], but to really give these characters their due, to tell the story, to have the action and have it be compelling, we needed that time. They're not sequels, they're parts, and that's intentional. They're meant to work together."

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver releases on April 19.

