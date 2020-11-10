You should be able to buy Xbox Series X stock at these stores today - if you're lucky

Anyone looking to buy an Xbox Series X today for launch day will already know that stock has been a major issue since pre-orders went live a while back. But we've had encouraging signs from retailers, and this will be your best chance to grab an Xbox Series X deal for a while (not to mention Xbox Series S deals).

If you after an Xbox Series X, your best bet is going to be online as physical stores will only have stock for those that have pre-ordered already. With that in mind, we'd save yourself the hassle and keep checking via your phone or laptop. To get you started, we've found some links below for retailers likely to get stock in today. We've also rounded up the best prices on a range of accessories further down the page.

We're expecting most online stores to start unleashing stock around noon EST. If you want the highest chance of securing a next-gen console in the USA and Canada, we'd recommend refreshing the links as often as you can... even if the items says it's out of stock. That's because, all of a sudden, you'll find you're able to add the items to your basket.

The initial launch day stock came online a few hours earlier in the UK, but has largely disappeared now (which isn't to say you shouldn't keep trying). It's messy and imprecise, but apparently, retailers think this is the best way to handle a major launch! So buckle up folks, you might be here for a while.

With a bit of luck, you can buy an Xbox Series X today!

Xbox Series X stock: retailers

Canada Xbox Series X ($599.99): Best Buy | Amazon

Canada Xbox Series S ($379.99): Best Buy | Amazon

Xbox Series X accessories

Away from those direct links to retailers, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are, for both the consoles. We'd certainly advise checking out the links above as you'll be able to see the most up-to-date picture of what's happening. We'd certainly avoid most eBay prices for now too as they're all a bit overpriced.

