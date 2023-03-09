Is Love Quinn in You season 4?

Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, was an integral part of You season 2 and 3, so Netflix viewers were intrigued and cautiously excited when the character appeared in a trailer teasing You season 4 part 2. Her return seemed unlikely, seeing as she appeared to have died at the end of season 3, but that was definitely Joe's late wife in the teaser shown at the end of season 4 episode 5.

With Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) starting a new life in London as Professor Jonathan Moore in season 4 after the bloody end of season 3, it's clear that he can never fully outrun his past – but does that mean Love is still alive?

Is Love Quinn still alive?

The answer, unfortunately, is no. Love's mysterious appearance in the trailer for part 2 transpired to be a hallucination on Joe's part – he also saw a vision of Beck (Elizabeth Lail), his love interest and victim in season 1 as his past wrongdoings continue to haunt him.

What happened to Love?

At the end of You season 3, Love tried to kill Joe after she discovered that he was infatuated with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). Joe worked out her plan and beat her to it, murdering Love first. He then faked his own death and pinned it on his wife, staging it as a murder-suicide. Forging a note from Love, he also framed her for all the other murders that the pair were responsible for in the Californian suburb of Madre Linda. He cut off his own toe and baked it into a pie so there was a trace of his DNA still in the house, and then set fire to their home to destroy all the evidence. Joe doesn't do things by halves, after all. This was the precursor to Joe escaping first to Paris and then to London, where he adopted a new alias and tried to start a new life as Jonathan Moore.

