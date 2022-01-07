You can save an extra 10% on Dell's latest RTX gaming laptop deals this weekend

Dell's latest round of RTX gaming laptop deals just got a little better, thanks to an additional 10% off the final price at checkout. This weekend, bargain hunters can use promo code SAVE10 for an even greater discount on some of the best gaming laptops on the market. With everything from budget RTX 3050 models to high-end RTX 3070 rigs, there's something for everyone on the shelves.

We've gathered some top picks from Dell's latest RTX gaming laptop deals right here, and when you throw in that extra 10% discount these rigs offer some of the best value right now. The cheapest model on offer, for example, comes in at just $791.99 (was $1,034.98). That's an RTX 3050 Dell G15, a perfect starter machine comprised of an i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

However, if you're after something a little more powerful, we'd recommend checking out this $899.99 configuration (was $1,184.99). You're upping your CPU to a 10th generation i7 model here - a slightly older processor but one that offers greater power overall, and doubling the SSD to 512GB.

For a premium Alienware device, though, we'd point you in the direction of the Alienware M15 R5. Dell has slashed nearly $300 off this RTX 3060 configuration of one of the best Alienware laptops out there, bringing the $1,679.99 rig down to $1,394.99 at checkout.

You'll find more information on all these RTX gaming laptop deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page as well.

Today's best RTX gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,034.98 Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,034.98 $791.99 at Dell

Save $242 - The RTX 3050 Dell G15 is down below $800 at Dell right now, thanks to a $154 instant saving and a further 10% off with promo code SAVE10. That's excellent news if you've been on the hunt for an entry-level rig, with this model packing an i5-11400H, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,184.99 Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,184.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $284 - If you're looking to pack a little more value into your purchase, you can upgrade to an i7 processor with this $899.99 gaming laptop deal. You are dropping down to a 10th generation model, but with 512GB of SSD storage and that 30-Series GPU there's plenty of power under the hood for the cash here. Use promo code SAVE10 for the full savings.



Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,679.99 Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,679.99 $1,394.99 at Dell

Save $285 - The RTX 3060 Alienware M15 R5 is down to $1,394.99 at Dell when you use promo code SAVE10 this weekend. That means you can pick up a premium machine with a Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB RAM for a great price right now.



Alienware M15 R4 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,279.99 Alienware M15 R4 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,279.99 $1,754.99 at Dell

Save $525 - You're gaining a big advantage by picking up the older Alienware M15 R4 in Dell's latest gaming laptop deals. While the 10th generation i7 processor isn't the newest on the market, you are getting an excellent price on a premium machine with that RTX 3070 GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Be sure to use promo code SAVE10 at checkout.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If Dell's RTX gaming laptop deals aren't quite ticking all the right boxes, you'll find plenty more offers just below. These discounts comprise even more Alienware laptop deals as well as the latest prices on some of the best Razer laptops available now.

Of course, we're rounding up plenty more RTX 3050 laptop deals, RTX 3060 laptop deals, and discounts on RTX 3070 laptops. If you're looking for a top-of-the-range rig, though, take a look at this week's best RTX 3080 laptop deals.