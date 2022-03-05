You can save 20% on Razer Kraken headsets at Amazon this weekend

Every gamer's favourite brand has just dropped a suite of gaming headset deals this weekend. The Razer Kraken headphones are now over $20 off at Amazon - that's the lowest price we've seen on certain colorways, so if you're in the market for a new headset, jump on these while it's hot.

The Razer Kraken is a cross-platform headset, perfect for use on console or PC, and come in a range of colours. However, the green and black pair have seen the most significant discount with 23% off the killer headset, coming in at $69.95, down from $90.95. You can also save $11 on the silver model if you're after a more subtle aesthetic - now down to $79.99 (was $90).

These competitive gaming headsets come with cooling gel-infused cushions with heat-transfer fabric, designed to cool your head during an intense gaming session and memory foam cushions to keep your heads comfy. Additionally, the audio quality is incredible, with built-in surround sound software picking up even the slight audio sounds in the game.

These deals are available on Amazon, but we aren't too sure how long they will be around for. If your looking to upgrade these are a fantastic option and are currently at a great price. You'll find both gaming headset deals outlined just below, with plenty more discounts on some of the best gaming headsets on the market further down the page.

Razer Kraken gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken Green| $90.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - The hugely popular Razer Kraken headset is now $20 off at Amazon. The competitive gaming headset is perfect for intense gaming sessions, with quality audio clarity and a fantastic mic.



Razer Kraken Silver| $90.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Mercury edition has also seen a significant price cut, though not as much as the Black and Green ones. Still, this is the cheapest price we've seen Amazon itself offer on this particular colorway.



