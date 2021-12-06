You can get the Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD for its lowest ever price right now

With the sales madness now firmly in the rearview mirror, one might think that the PS5 SSD deals ship has sailed by for 2021. But no! Fear not as prices and deals on PS5 SSDs keep coming in.

And one such PS5 SSD deal is here today: you can pick up the exquisite Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink for its lowest ever UK price, or so close to its lowest ever US price at Amazon right now. Readers in the USA can grab it for $249.99 - which is just 10 dollars off its lowest ever price - while folks in the UK can snap the SSD up for just £175.49! This is the UK's lowest ever price, and only went down to that price in the past day or so - literally. So you're getting unbridled value here.

Seagate was one of the first brands to break cover as having PS5-compatible SSDs, and the FireCuda 530 was the first SSD to be confirmed as such. Ever since, there has been a clamour for the drive, particular as the range has its own built-in, proprietary heatsink solution which gives great peace of mind to folks who don't wish to go down the DIY route.

Seagate is one of the top names when it comes to storage expansion, so you know that you're getting a great product here. It's also high up on our lists of the tried-and-tested best SSD for gaming and best PS5 SSD too, so we can personally assure you you're making a great choice with this deal.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | $275 Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | $275 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is so close to the lowest ever price for this top-performing PS5-compatible SSD. It's one of the most sought-after drives as it offers top-drawer performance and also comes with its own heatsink. While you'll have to wait for stock to come back, you can still take advantage of this excellent price.



Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | £192.48 Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | £192.48 £175.49 at Amazon

Save £17 - This is the SSD's lowest ever UK price. This makes it incredible value and an offer not to be passed on lightly. You'll have to wait for stock, but you can happily place the order at Amazon now and get it done and dusted. The same deal is also available at ebuyer where there are no warnings or obvious delays on stock.



