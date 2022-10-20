You can explore the Silent Hill 2 remake's entire town and "won't see any loading screens"

Silent Hill 2 will let you explore the entirety of its namesake town free of loading screens, Konami has confirmed.

In case you missed the news of the Silent Hill 2 remake , well, you should really go watch the cool new trailer, but then definitely come back here to learn about its lack of loading screens. Over on the PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), creative director Mateusz Lenart broke down some of the ways new tech is making the Silent Hill 2 experience more immersive.

Notably, Lenart said that thanks to the PS5's faster SSD, your exploration of Silent Hill won't be interrupted by loading screens. "One last great improvement I want to mention is the SSD storage technology," Lenart said. "The superfast data streaming means players won’t see any loading screens as they seamlessly explore the entirety of the Silent Hill town.

Elsewhere in the remake, you can also expect to enjoy updated visuals and sound design as well as support for PS5-exclusive features like 3D audio and haptic feedback. The original game's combat, a few set pieces, and some "other things" are also being rebuilt for the remake. "We’re bringing even more new ideas for Silent Hill 2, but let’s keep a surprise for now," Lenart added

If you've seen the trailer, you also know the remake is bringing in a new over-the-shoulder perspective. "With that change we want to immerse players even deeper into the game, make them feel like they are a part of this unreal world, and deliver them a more visceral experience across the board," Lenart said.