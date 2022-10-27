You can claim Fallout: New Vegas next month with Prime Gaming

November's Prime Gaming giveaways include Fallout: New Vegas, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and more.

From November 1, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim Fallout New Vegas, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Facility 47, WRC 9, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and The Last Day of June for free as part of their subscription.

Arguably, the most exciting game up for grabs next month is Fallout: New Vegas. A fan-favorite for many fans of the series, New Vegas was originally released back in 2010 but continues to live on thanks to its passionate players who keep the game alive through the use of mods and unofficial Unreal Engine 5 remakes .

Fans are so passionate, in fact, that developer Obsidian is often asked for a sequel to the post-apocalyptic RPG. Just recently the Fallout New Vegas developer revealed: "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it." This comes just days after it told fans that it's too busy to think about any Fallout: New Vegas sequels . Despite the fact that earlier this year it was said that "very early" Fallout: New Vegas 2 talks were reportedly happening at Microsoft.

In terms of the other games up for grabs this month, players can also try out Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - the point-and-click adventure game from LucasArts back in 1989. Beyond this, we've also got the chilling puzzle game Facility 47, the racing game WRC 9, the serene puzzle game Etherborn, the horror adventure game Whispering Willows, and the emotional indie The Last Day of June.

As usual, Prime Gaming subscribers can also get a number of in-game bonuses in November too. This includes bundles, skins, and bonuses in games such as Dead by Daylight, GTA Online , Minecraft Dungeons, Apex Legends , Fall Guys, FIFA 23, and many more.