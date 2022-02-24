"Very early" Fallout New Vegas 2 talks are reportedly happening at Microsoft

Around the hallowed halls of Xbox Game Studios, there's apparently an interest and conversations happening around a sequel to the 2010 action-RPG Fallout: New Vegas.

To be clear upfront, nothing's been confirmed, but according to Jeff Grubb, who revealed this small but juicy little morsel of precious Fallout: New Vegas 2 news during his Grubbsnax podcast with Giant Bomb (thanks, VideoGamesChronicle), a sequel is something "a lot of people at Microsoft" are in favor of.

"This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2'," Grubb said. "We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality."

Of course, "very early" talks and "interest" doesn't mean anything's in development, or even bound to happen, but it is notable that there seems to be some renewed interest in making Fallout: New Vegas 2 a reality, regardless of how distant and shaky that reality might be.

After all, with Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian and Bethesda now under the same big green roof following Microsoft's acquisition of the latter in September 2020, the licensing lines up. However, back in 2018 Bethesda's Todd Howard told The Guardian that the studio is unlikely to outsource another Fallout game to a different studio, as it did when it published Fallout: New Vegas. And to cast further doubt, Obsidian is already working on Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded, so it's not as if it has a whole lot of spare time for something as ambitious as Fallout: New Vegas 2.

Right now, there's as much reason to be skeptical of Fallout: New Vegas 2 as there is to be hopeful, but today the scale is tipped ever so slightly toward the latter with these apparent insider insights from Grubb.

