You can buy replacement DualSense Edge sticks but they're $20 a pop

You can buy the fancy new DualSense Edge's stock modules individually, but at $20 a pop, they sure aren't cheap.

PS5 DualSense Edge pre-orders are officially live via PlayStation Direct, and if you've already heard about the premium controller's similarly premium $200 price tag, perhaps it doesn't surprise you to hear its replacement sticks are equally unfriendly to your wallet. Regardless, you can pre-order the DualSense Edge stick modules right here (opens in new tab) right now, and they're expected to ship alongside the controller itself on January 26.

To be fair to Sony, the regular old DualSense is still available for the much more agreeable price of $70, and it's still a great controller for most purposes, especially when you match its features to the comparatively barebones Xbox Series X controller that comes with the console. The DualSense Edge is a high-performance alternative designed for folks who desire customizable controls and swappable profiles.

The DualSense Edge has a handy quick access profile settings menu that can be accessed at the touch of two buttons, and you can quickly change your settings from there, even while you're in a game. You can fully remap the controller's buttons and save and switch between profiles in case you prefer different setups for different games. The triggers, stick sensitivity, vibration intensity can also be customized to your liking. Of course, this is all in addition to the standard DualSense features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

Here are the best PS5 games you can play right now.