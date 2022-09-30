Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley will star in Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie

Director Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie has set its cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley will star in AND, which Lanthimos is also co-writing and producing, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Filming on the movie is set to start in New Orleans this October, but nothing else is known about AND just yet as plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. However, based on Lanthimos' frequently off-kilter and surreal filmography, we're expecting big things.

This will be Plemons' first time working with the Greek filmmaker, but Stone starred in Lanthimos' 2018 movie The Favourite, a performance that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as well as in the director's 2022 short film Bleat. She, Dafoe, and Qualley are also set to star in Lanthimos' upcoming film Poor Things, which is set to be released sometime in 2023.

Set in the Victorian era, the movie will follow a woman (Stone) whose brain is replaced with her unborn child's after she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband. Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott, and Ramy Youssef also make up the film's cast.

Lanthimos' resumé also includes movies like The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, as well as the Greek-language films Alps, Dogtooth, and Kinetta. The director is re-teaming with screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, who co-wrote Alps, Dogtooth, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, for AND.

While we wait for AND to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the other exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2022 and beyond.