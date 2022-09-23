Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Game of Thrones' Jerome Flynn

Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of Paramount Plus' 1923, a new prequel series to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Flynn will play Banner Creighton, a "hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men." The new series, also starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set to introduce a new generation of the Dutton Family and chronicle the Great Depression, the end of Prohibition, and the pandemics and drought that came along with mountain life in the 20th century.

The cast also includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Brandon Sklenar.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in Montana, commonly referred to as 'The Yellowstone.' Kelly Reilly, Wes Bently, Danny Huston, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, and Cole Hauser also star.

Flynn previously played Bronn on HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as Bennet Drake on BBC mystery drama Ripper Street. He appeared on a 2016 episode of Black Mirror, and had a role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Yellowstone season five premieres November 13. 1923 is currently in production and is slated for a December 2022 release on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or peruse our roundup of the best TV shows of all time for more series to add to your streaming queue.