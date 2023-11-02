Yellowstone is officially back as Paramount greenlights two new spin-off shows and announces final episode dates

Paramount has announced that their hit neo-western show Yellowstone will get two more spin-off series, one titled 1944 and a contemporary series named 2024. At the same time, the network confirmed that the final episodes of the original show, which were postponed due to strikes, will now air in November 2024.

The popular television series, following the Dutton family and their chaotic cattle ranch in rural Montana, has had a number of spin-offs that follow the family through different eras, including 1923 and 1983. Now the show's creator Taylor Sheridan, plans to take the family back in time to 1944, and the present day, presumably after the events of season 5.

Back in May, we learned that the show would be canceled at Paramount after season five . The news came after star Kevin Costner announced he would be exiting the series to focus on other projects. The first half of the final season aired between November 2022 and January 2023, but due to the writers’ strike and then the SAG-AFTRA strike, the second half was put on standby and the show was unable to return to production until recently.

No storyline has been announced for either spin-off, but Variety recently learned from a close source that 2024 will feature new cast members and locations with some crossover characters as well. It was also previously reported that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star in the series. The modern series is expected to begin airing following the conclusion of Yellowstone.

No release date for 1944 or 2024 has been announced yet, but the second half of Yellowstone season 5 will hit Paramount in November 2024. Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus. For more upcoming series, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.