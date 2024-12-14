From Astro Bot to Black Myth: Wukong, the best action-adventure games of 2024 made us sweat

With such strong competition, how is it possible to narrow down a list of the best action-adventure games of 2024 to just five? We've parried all-comers to narrow this list down and come up with just that. It's been a great year for the genre, with the cute and charming cheerily jogging alongside the tense and disturbing – which you'll see reflected in our selection. So good are these, that most also appear in our best games of 2024 list too. Whether you fancy bouncing around in colorful environments or facing off against twisted creatures, there's something for everyone here. There's a good variety of formats represented, too, meaning you can see for yourself just how good they are no matter where you play.

Some of the greatest games only became greater with the best expansions of 2024, while the best early access games of 2024 showed us that the best is, possibly, still to come. The below however is a list of games that are complete, self-contained, and full of surprises. Games that prove "action" doesn't have to mean "simple", and "adventure" doesn't have to mean "long tedious story crammed full of cliches and neon-signposted twists". Equally, our list is proof that a family-friendly action-adventure has just as much value as one with a dark and distinctly mature style.

5. Black Myth: Wukong

(Image credit: Game Science)

Developer: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PS5

In large part thanks to the fact that it draws from the 16th Century Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong presents a world of wonder unlike any that you'll have seen in a game before. There's the occasional issue that might make you grit your teeth or say a naughty word, sure, but any annoyances will quickly evaporate into the stunningly detailed world around you. Combat is enjoyable, including multiple boss encounters that are as impressive as they are tough. In addition, it's perhaps not as accurate to say that Black Myth: Wukong has secrets as it is to say that there's a whole layer of game you could miss. The more curious you are, the more you'll find; it's theoretically possible to miss about half of all the content if you rush through to the end, though that will ruin your chances of seeing the "true" ending…

Learn more in our Black Myth: Wukong review, where we said it "feels like the modern God of War games viewed through the lens of Chinese mythology"

4. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: Nintendo, Grezzo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

It took decades of waiting, but finally, Zelda gets to be the star of her own adventure, and it was worth the wait. There's a definite Link's Awakening vibe – the engine for that game's 2019 remake sits behind the scenes here – but it's no asset-swapping clone. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives Zelda her own brand-new set of magical powers that allow her to conjure and control enemies, as well as summon various objects into being (you can't magically produce an infinite number of rupees though, sorry). In addition to a fresh angle on combat, this also opens up a new world of puzzle possibilities that Nintendo and Grezzo are more than happy to introduce you to. The whole experience gently simmers in a gorgeous orchestral soundtrack, putting the finishing touch to those magical kingdom vibes. This is a fantasy world worth adventuring in.

Learn more in our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review, where we called it a "a refreshing, albeit brief, series experimentation that blends modern and classic series elements"

3. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PC

The first game caught a lot of attention, and sparked praise and discussion for the way in which it explored mental health issues; taking it beyond dialogue, and integrating Senua's mental state into sound design and gameplay. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 takes everything that gripped people in the first game and expands it, continuing Senua's uncomfortable but thoughtfully told story that shows there's plenty more to say. And boy does it say it with impact, near-photorealistic visuals matched by stomach-churning violence. These showstopping graphics can be seen in the nature of some of the enemies and environments that Senua encounters, but also in how they are rendered. It all comes together to make the disembodied chatter and otherworldly sounds that plague Senua throughout her journey all the more unnerving as the lines between reality and legend become blurred.

Learn more in our Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 review, where we called it "haunting, confrontational, and deeply cathartic all at once"

2. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Formats: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Prince has been on a lot of adventures over the years, with both the character and his games maturing like a real person (Remember his embarrassing teen emo Prince of Persia: Warrior Within phase? Banger soundtrack, though). Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown goes back to the series' side-scrolling 2D roots, but this time, with a hefty spoonful of metroidvania spice. The result is one of the best Prince of Persia games to date, with thrillingly intense platform combat and some brilliant time-twisting environmental manipulation puzzles. Boss battles built on a foundation of spectacle and challenge are peppered throughout a map that opens up through a combination of mastering your combat options, and powering through some tough puzzles that reward you with a deep sense of satisfaction when you finally crack them.

Learn more in our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review, where we said it's "filled with intrigue, neat brain-teasing puzzles, masterful platforming, and spectacle-fueled boss battles"

1. Astro Bot

(Image credit: Sony)

Developer: Team Asobi

Platform: PS5

Astro Bot is the best Super Mario game Nintendo never made. It's a 3D platformer that's colourful and furiously inventive, thriving on variety. Everything about it – from the uptempo music and enchanting art design, to the multitude of inventive mechanics, constellations of secrets and Easter eggs to pry out, and parade of cameos from Sony's history – celebrates play and joy. Okay, the aforementioned cameos often serve as a reminder of some much-loved series that Sony is frustratingly happy to allow to gather dust, but the fact that Astro has finally been given his first full-sized standalone game after 11 years gives us hope that our favourite little bot won't meet the same fate. Long may his leaps from one fantastically implemented gadget to the next continue.

Learn more in our Astro Bot review, where we said it "soars above and beyond to serve up a near-perfect platformer"

