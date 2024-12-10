From Hades 2 to Palworld, the best early access games of 2024 are already great to play

Sometimes a game is so good, as these best early access games of 2024 go to show, it becomes a must-play before it's even finished. Want us to let you in on what those are? Then let us take your hand, and lead you down the partially-finished path to the answer. Early access is a risk for both you and the developer – for you, because you don't know the extent of the bugs and glitches you might encounter; for the developer, because a poor reception for this initial version might permanently sour your taste for the finished product. Yet some risks, as we shall see, are worth taking.

Some fantastic games started off in early access, with Minecraft (technically), Subnautica, Kerbal Space Program, and Baldur's Gate 3 being some famous examples. When done right, it's the perfect way for developers to expand, polish, and refine their games by building on player feedback. These are the games that have done the best job of releasing an early access version in 2024 that is immediately enjoyable, while promising to blossom into something even bigger and better. Naturally, as they're not done yet, they didn't fit our conditions for the full best games of 2024 list. Yet, the following five titles are worth championing now, as they're already bulging with hours and hours of fun – and we're glad that we didn't have to wait any longer to start playing them.

5. The Rogue Prince of Persia

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Evil Empire

Platform: PC

You'll already know this is a good year for fans of the Prince of Persia series if you've checked out our full games of the year list. Where Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown keeps you coming back by slowly opening up a metroidvania map, however, The Rogue Prince of Persia pulls you in again and again with roguelike elements (clue's in the name). From the developer that gifted the world Dead Cells, it's a story about the Prince trying to repel an invasion of his homeland. Death is not a problem, as every time he fails, time is reversed and he can give it another go. Movement and combat are as acrobatic as you'd hope (there's even wallrunning!), while unlockable weapons and buffs keep runs fresh. We look forward to seeing this tale completed.

Learn more in our The Rogue Prince of Persia review , where we noted that it has "a strong foundation to be built on"

4. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

(Image credit: Ghost Ship Publishing)

Developer: Funday Games

Platform: PC

How do you capitalize on the popularity of your co-op FPS? With a single-player, top-down survival shooter, apparently. It's an unusual next step, but one that we're glad was taken for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. It's tempting to say that it's Vampire Survivors with dwarves – and it kind of is – but there's more to it than that. Mining and resource collection is still part of the loop, for example, important considerations if you want to unlock those all-important upgrades. Also, while weapons fire automatically as is typical for the "survivor" genre, here they need reloading – which, just like firing, happens automatically. Keeping an eye on your magazines therefore is crucial. Four distinct classes, short runs, and plenty of potential for varying our build keep us coming back, and we're itching to see what comes next.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Manor Lords

(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

Developer: Slavic Magic

Platform: PC

This list would not be complete without Manor Lords . Early access it may be, but the depth, breadth, and quality of content already available is truly impressive. This medieval city builder allows a refreshing level of freedom in where and how you build, and once you have a settlement going, you can do more than simply look down upon it like a bored god while you wait for numbers to go up. You can wander your creation at ground level as a visiting noble, but don't spend too long admiring your handiwork. There are jobs to assign, nearby lords and bandits to negotiate with and/or fight, and seasonal resources that need to be harvested on the clock. Pre-built scenario or customised setup, Manor Lords offers a deep and rewarding experience.

Learn more in our Manor Lords review , where we said it's "brimming with the potential to exceed its already broad horizons"

2. Palworld

(Image credit: Pocket Pair)

Developer: Pocketpair

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Palworld has already seen phenomenal success and a lawsuit from Nintendo ; and on both counts, it's easy to see why (don't hold your breath for a Nintendo Switch version). It's very much its own spectacularly popular game, but the brightly coloured, cutesy creatures you encounter are at least vaguely reminiscent of… something else. Anyway, unlike That Game, Palworld is a survival game set in an open world, with crafting elements. It's actually more like Ark: Survival Evolved in terms of what you (don't) start out with and how long it takes to get to the best stuff. Once the game is dancing to your tune though, you'll have a range of guns and monsters under your command that make the world your oyster. It's an odd one, but despite its clear influences manages to feel like little else. Gotta acquire each available one!

Learn more in Palword review , where we called it a "strange and obliviously cruel game that nonetheless shows effort and some real thought running through its core design"

1. Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platform: PC

Come on. You and I both know that it was always going to be Hades 2 at the number one spot here. Just like the first game, it's starting in early access – and just like the first game, pretty much everybody fell in love with it immediately (you do not want to see our playtime hour count here – ouch!). Zagreus has been replaced by his sister Melinoë, but the experience is like slipping into a wonderfully designed pair of familiar gaming slippers. Movement and combat don't stray too far from the winning formula of the first game, nor does the fundamental idea of gameplay-twisting boons from the gods. It's no lazy retread though. New skills and abilities allow for tactics Zagreus never had access to, mostly revolving around charging up attacks to alter their properties, and the storytelling is even more ambitious than before. Hades 2's escape from early access can't come soon enough.

Learn more in our Hades 2 review , where we called it an "astounding early access success"