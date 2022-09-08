Yakuza developer announces RGG Summit 2022 for next week

Yakuza series developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced a new showcase for next week on September 14.

The RGG Summit will be taking place next week on Wednesday. It'll be kicking off at approximately 3am PT/6am ET/11am BST, and you'll be able to watch the entire presentation directly through Sega's Twitch channel (opens in new tab).

RGG Summit 2022📅 September 14⏰ 19:00 JST / 10:00 UTC / 3:00 PT📺 https://t.co/EqFV452nal#RGGStudio #RGGSummit2022 pic.twitter.com/UDIRBsq1fgSeptember 8, 2022 See more

It doesn't take a wild imagination to theorize what Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio could be set to announce. Over the past month, images have made their way online of an unannounced Yakuza game, originally published as part of Famitsu's tour of the studio's offices in Tokyo.

Just last week, in fact, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio poured more fuel on the speculative fire, revealing that they'd be debuting a new trailer for a project right before Tokyo Game Show, which is slated to begin next week. The developer never announced what project this new trailer would be showcasing, however. It could be that this is the new trailer that will premiere during the RGG Summit next week on September 14.

However, it's worth remembering that the studio very casually confirmed the existence of a new Yakuza project last year in late 2021, with studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama revealing that the new game would pick up several years after the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. That sure was one low-key way of confirming a very anticipated new game.

