Yakuza devs tease a "sneak peek trailer" and fans are hoping for Yakuza 8

The developers behind the Yakuza series are teasing a new "sneak peek trailer" to be broadcast the week before Tokyo Game Show.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (named for the original Japanese title of the Yakuza series) has announced (opens in new tab) a new episode of its regular YouTube series (opens in new tab). As translated by Gematsu (opens in new tab), this new episode is titled "Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Sneak Peek Trailer Brought to You by the Director," featuring studio director and executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama. The episode is set to broadcast on September 8.

These YouTube videos have not historically provided substantial game announcements, but the promise of that "sneak peek trailer" has Yakuza series fans excited. The first images of Yakuza 8 were revealed in July, appearing on developer screens during a studio tour by Japanese publication Famitsu, which suggests that RGG Studio is getting ready to show off the game in a more substantial capacity.

The September 8 broadcast also comes not far ahead of the start of Tokyo Game Show on September 15. We're into the realm of pure speculation here, but it's possible the devs could show a smaller teaser ahead of a proper reveal at TGS.

It's also possible that this is an entirely unrelated game. RGG Studio has confirmed it's working on a game separate from the Yakuza and Judgment series. The studio has previously worked on games like Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, and the cult classic shooter Binary Domain.

We don't yet know the official title of the next Yakuza game, but we do know it'll be a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, once again featuring protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. Party members Nanba and Adachi also appeared in early images, and MMA fighter Mikura Asakura will apparently be making some sort of appearance in the game. Last year, the devs teased that the Yakuza series will keep the turn-based combat introduced with Like a Dragon going forward.

Former RGG Studio head Toshihiro Nagoshi has left Sega to create his own development house.