X-Men fan vote 2023 polls to open on January 31

Despite a summer 2023 storyline 'Fall of X' that may alter or even end the Krakoa X-Men era, Marvel Comics is still publishing a third annual version of its fashion-forward Hellfire Gala event (modeled after NYC's annual Met Gala) this July, and along with it a third annual X-Men fan vote, to choose a member of the "the full new X-Men team" that will be revealed during the event.

In its inaugural year, readers chose Polaris and the Hellfire Gala featured the seeming murder of Scarlet Witch (she arranged her death herself but was resurrected), and last year fans selected Firestar during an event that featured infiltration of Moira X who hijacked the body of Spider-Man's former wife Mary Jane Watson.

One might be wary of attending the Hellfire Gala after such goings-on, but that's just life in the Marvel Universe we suppose.

Voting for the 2023 edition will begin Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00 am ET, and Marvel will apparently reveal the candidates then. The voting will remain open until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February.

But what role the X-Men team plays after 'Fall of X' remains to be seen. The title calls to mind the classic '80s crossover 'Fall of the Mutants (opens in new tab)' in which the X-Men went through some major fundamental changes. In teasing 'Fall of X' last October, Marvel suggested big changes could be afoot as well.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The X-Men hoped Krakoa would last forever. Time to find out if they were right," the publisher ominously warned.

"The X-Men have been winning for a long time. How long did you think the villains were going to leave them alone?" added X-Men writer Gerry Dugan.

What we do know is Tony Stark will play a role in 'Fall of X' along with the classic mutant-hunting robots The Sentinels but upgraded with Stark technology due to the villain Feilong (AKA Kelvin Heng), a mutant-hating industrialist who has taken over Stark Industries.

Feilong works alongside Orchis, an organization made of up from factions of Hydra, A.I.M., S.H.I.E.L.D., Alpha Flight, S.W.O.R.D., S.T.R.I.K.E., A.R.M.O.R., H.A.M.M.E.R., and Damage Control who believe they must prevent mutants from ascending to control of the Earth within the next few generations, which they consider a "doomsday" scenario for non-mutant humanity.

Little is known about the post-'Fall of X' landscape, but Marvel has offered one clue, revealing Wolverine will be "on the run" due to its "shocking" events in a team-up limited series with Ghost Rider.

Look for more information about the 2023 X-Men reader vote on January 31.

Stay on top of everything coming in the world of Krakoa with our listing of all the new X-Men comic book releases planned for 2023.