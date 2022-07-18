Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition can't be pre-ordered in Europe

There'll be an adjusted version launching later in September

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Collector's Edition can't be pre-ordered in Europe.

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches next week on July 29, it'll boast the Collector's Edition seen just below for customers around the world. The same can't be said of Europe though, as Nintendo has revealed that "due to unforseen logistical challenges," the Collector's Edition can't be pre-ordered before the game launches in Europe.

What's more, the Collector's Edition won't actually launch on July 29 alongside the game in Europe. Instead, Nintendo has plans to launch the Collector's Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 later this year in September for customers in Europe, in a version that won't include the game.

It's actually a fairly simple solution to the problem for Nintendo. Instead of making players purchase a copy of the game twice - once at launch and then again in the Collector's Edition in September, the company is instead offering the rest of the contents of the fancy edition entirely separate from the game later on.

Those in Europe can already register their interest in the relaunched Collector's Edition for September. Simply head over to Nintendo's European website (opens in new tab) and entier your email address to receive a notification when pre-orders for the September launch are eventually live.

Without the game then, the delayed version of the special edition will contain a special box, steelbook container, and a huge art book encompassing characters and other details from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. When pre-orders went live for the special edition over in the U.S. earlier this month, scalpers were quick to buy up stock and charge upwards of $300 for the special edition. 

