Xbox Series X restocks are slow, but check in-store

Xbox Series X restocks have been few and far between recently, with only a few major retailers having restocked on the console in the last month. Microsoft has been the only retailer to have any Xbox Series X stock, with the console creators sending out codes via their invitation only service at the start of this month.

However, it's still possible to purchase an Xbox Series X from Target in-store. While there hasn't been an online restock since 10th February, and we aren't too sure when the next one will be, we recommend heading over to your local store to check your region's supply. As Target's online Xbox Series X restock numbers dwindle, those units are ending up in store warehouses. That means we'd always head over in person if there's no online restocks on the horizon.

Walmart was the last retailer to have an official online Xbox Series X restock. This drop was reserved for Walmart Plus Members, but anyone can get in on the Xbox All Access program. You can pay monthly instalments of $34.99 for two years for an Xbox Series X with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That's great option for those who have the funds to pay monthly for the Series X.

Best Buy's last Xbox Series X restock was in late Feburary, which quickly sold out; however, they also haven't been great on the restock front when it comes to current-gen consoles. There restock was also only available for those who had a Totaltech membership (which comes in at $199.99 per year). GameStop also had a similar deal with their Xbox restock last month - consoles were only available for those on their PowerUp Rewards Pro scheme.

Previous Xbox Series X Restocks

Xbox Series X restock tips

1. Check in-store We can see that most stock online is sold out, however some retailers have been known to keep some stock reserved for in store, so have a pop round your local store and see what you can find.

2. Sign in early with payment information ready When you know a restock is happening online, log in early with your account information, billing address, and payment information ready to go. This avoids wasting those crucial seconds at checkout which could mean going home empty-handed.

3. Consider a membership If you've got the budget, we'd suggest subscribing to at least one store, this way it guarantees you being able to access the restock when its available.

Check for Xbox Series X stock today

If you manage to cop a console in-store at Target, it's well worth checking out all the latest Xbox Series X deals on gear. We're rounding up the best Xbox Series X accessories and all the best Xbox Game Pass deals to get you started.