Xbox Series X restock - here's where to look this week

Xbox Series X restocks haven't been easy to find recently, but a new week means a fresh opportunity to bag the console. Where could it turn up this week?

Judging by past trends, GameStop is first up as a potential candidate for an Xbox Series X restock; it offered a drop last Tuesday for the special Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, and before that, was selling the standard console on Tuesday August 17. With that in mind, it's reasonable to assume GameStop might make a comeback soon with more consoles. Especially because of a recent Tweet about its PowerUp rewards system.

We've got our eye on Walmart for an Xbox Series X restock too. It hasn't had a drop since Wednesday August 25, so we're probably due consoles from them as we hit mid-week.

Microsoft is in a similar boat due to the fact it last went on Thursday, September 2.

It's the same story with Best Buy; the retail chain hasn't had an Xbox Series X restock in ages, so it could go at any time. However, don't panic. If we had to guess, we'd say it's more likely to be toward the latter end of the week due to previous trends of offering stock on Thursday or Friday.

We probably wouldn't count on Amazon for an Xbox Series X restock, though. Much like its PS5 restock deals, the site isn't tremendously reliable unless you're in the UK (in which case it often offers a drop mid-week mornings before 9am BST).

Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Yes, we know - Xbox Series X stock is practically non-existant at the moment, and that really sucks. However, that doesn't mean you should give up hope. We've got a few tips here that should help you make the most of any Xbox Series X restocks that might appear.

1. Be patient - stocks releases in waves

This is the cardinal rule of Xbox Series X restock deals: if the console seems out of stock soon after a drop, don't throw in the towel. Retailers usually release stock in waves, so you should get another chance before long. Just keep refreshing that page.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Want to avoid any unnecessary holdups? Signing in ahead of time and getting your payment details ready to go is essential due to the speed with which Xbox Series X restocks are claimed. Getting stuck on the wrong side of a time-out or glitch that means you have to start over (at which point the console is probably gone) sucks, so this simple step should help.

3. Prioritise bundles

As you'd expect, consoles by themselves don't last long during an Xbox Series X restock. With that in mind, head straight to the bundles with the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games for a better chance of securing the console - they stick around for longer.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Seriously, this one's important. An Xbox Series X should set you back $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK, so it's simply not worth buying from third party sellers who've artificially inflated the price. Trust us, you'll get another chance at buying from legit retailers - and at the normal price - soon.

