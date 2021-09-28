Xbox Series X restock: here's where the console could be today

By

The retailers likely to have Xbox Series X restocks happening today

Xbox Series X restock
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X restocks have been a little quiet recently, though hope could be on the horizon. It's been rumored from several credible sources via social media that Microsoft Store could have a stock drop any time now, as it is overdue.

Though It's worth watching out for Walmart and Best Buy too, as both retailers have a good track record for releasing Xbox Series X stock early in the week, especially with the former going live yesterday, and the latter's massive in-store stock drop on Thursday considered.

As unpredictable as Amazon might be, it's always good to check in with what the world's largest online retailer is doing when it comes to Xbox Series X restocks, especially because it's normally covert affairs at the best of times, as we've seen in both the US and the UK over the past few months.  

Xbox Series X restock

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X restock: last seen at these retailers 

Xbox Series X restock: buying advice 

Price: Xbox Series X retails in the US for $499.99 in the US and £450 in the UK. We know it can be tempting to give in and pay over-the-odds to secondary sources, but given that some resellers are asking for double the MSRP, it simply isn't worth it in our opinion. Restocks happen at least once a week, so keep an eye out and only pay what you have to. 

Bundles: Certain online retailers may launch you into a virtual queue once Xbox Series X restocks go live. It's a stressful, and very competitive time window, with potentially thousands of would-be Xbox gamers falling over each other to secure the system at retail price. Because of this, we generally recommend aiming for a bundle, complete with the best Xbox Series X headset, some games, or the best Xbox Series X accessories to avoid any disappointment. It always pays off to have your payment information to hand, too, in these situations. 

Retailers: Only ever buy an Xbox Series X console from trusted retailers, and avoid any websites that don't seem credible, especially social media accounts claiming that they 'have the Xbox Series X in stock'. Never trust these people. 

Make the most of your new console with the best Xbox Series X monitor and the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin

I’ve recently graduated with a BA Hons degree in Journalism after what feels like an eternity. In that time, roughly seven years, I’ve written for the likes of Expert Reviews and Tech Spark, with my passion for all things tech and gaming related leading me here as Hardware Editor of GamesRadar+. This past year alone I’ve helped produce a documentary series for the BBC, and been active in the field of music journalism through my escapades seen in No Clean Singing and Vinyl Chapters.