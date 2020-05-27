Xbox boss feels "really good" about Xbox Series X Holiday 2020 launch

Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a recent interview that despite obvious challenges related to the current pandemic, the Xbox Series X should still launch this holiday season as planned.

Appearing on Reggie Fils-Aime's new podcast, Spencer spoke optimistically about the planned Holiday 2020 launch of the Xbox Series X. While noting the impact of the pandemic on game development - especially those in "pre-content complete" stages - Spencer suggested the Xbox Series X is still on track for release later this year.

Asked by Fils-Aime whether things were still "on track" as they relate to the Xbox Series X launch timeline, Spencer summarized his generous reply with confidence. "We've had to work through some challenges, but [we] feel good about timelines, feel really good about this holiday," Spencer said.

There's a good chance everyone reading this has lived through the very real struggle of obtaining a brand new console near launch, solely because of supply constraints. Thankfully, Spencer's language regarding the supply side of things was hopeful. "Our supply chain, we feel good about. The hardware side, it feels like we'll be able to get enough units," he said.

It's not the first time Xbox has reassured fans about the Xbox Series X's Holiday 2020 launch, but it's good to hear the up-to-date scoop on where things stand amongst so much global uncertainty. Likewise, Sony recently confirmed the PS5 to be "on track" for its scheduled Holiday 2020 release.

