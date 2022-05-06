Xbox reportedly launching its own game streaming devices and cloud TV apps within a year

The dedicated Xbox game streaming devices and smart TV apps that Microsoft has been discussing for years are now reportedly less than 12 months away.

That's according to a new report from VentureBeat , which cites people familiar with the company's plans and claims that the next 12 months will see the launch of a "Roku-like" plugin or puck that lets users stream Xbox games via the cloud. This device is said to be coming alongside a Samsung smart TV app, the first of its kind, with a similar feature set.

The Xbox streaming device will reportedly support "movie and TV services" as well as cloud-supported games. This would include Xbox Game Pass titles that are playable via cloud streaming and, presumably, separate streamable games like Fortnite, which is now available via Xbox Cloud Gaming (and back on Apple devices as a result).

Xbox has been talking up new hardware and streaming devices since 2020, when Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer floated the idea of streaming sticks for what was then known as xCloud. More recently, Xbox gaming experience and platform CVP Liz Hamren affirmed the company's interest in " extending the Xbox experience to more devices " including "standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor."

This isn't the first we've heard of an Xbox TV app, either. In November 2021, Spencer confirmed that Xbox is working with TV manufacturers to get Xbox Cloud Gaming baked right into the big screen . If today's reports are accurate, these products could launch by next summer, but Xbox has yet to announce an official timeline.