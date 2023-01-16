How to claim Xbox Oreo codes

Xbox Oreo codes can now be entered online, through a somewhat convoluted process of scanning actual cookies with your phone, in order to claim exclusive reward items for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves. Naturally when there are free items to be claimed, people have found workarounds to take part in this promotion without actually purchasing the special edition cookies, though the results are currently hit and miss due to technical issues. If you're trying to crack the code, then here's everything you need to know about how to enter Xbox Oreo codes and claim those rare rewards.

How to enter Xbox Oreo codes

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get started with the Xbox Oreo codes, you first need to visit the official #UnlockPlayfulness website (opens in new tab) – note that this is only available in specific European countries, so if you get a message to say its unavailable in your region then you'll need to use a VPN to access the promotion. Choose the Create a combination option then hit the Start scanning button to begin. You'll need to Allow camera access when prompted – previously you could reject this and enter the Xbox Oreo codes manually but that option has now been disabled, so you need to let the site access your camera.

(click image to expand) (Image credit: Microsoft)

(opens in new tab)

You'll then be presented with a screen to enter Xbox Oreo codes, by scanning the individual cookies with your camera to create a sequence. If you don't actually have the physical cookies, you can expand the image above on a different device or try these (opens in new tab) images (opens in new tab) from Reddit instead, then scan them to enter the required icons.

Note that there are no fixed 'correct' Xbox Oreo codes to enter – instead they are randomized each time, and you need to use a process of deduction to crack the code. If you've ever played the classic Mastermind game, then this process will be very familiar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Once you've entered and submitted your four icons, you'll get feedback on each position to tell you the following:

Green tick: Correct icon in the correct position

Orange arrows: Correct icon but in the wrong position

Red cross: Wrong icon (doesn't feature in the code)

The easiest technique for guessing Xbox Oreo codes is to enter the same icon in all four slots and see if you any get green ticks, then move on to a new icon and enter that in any slots you don't already have green ticks for, while repeating the icons you know to be correct. This will result in you getting the complete code in a maximum of six attempts, and it will only take that long if you get unlucky.

Note that at the time of writing the promotional website is having significant issues, resulting in either the image scanner not working or the code you're guessing being reset midway through your attempt to solve it. This should hopefully be resolved soon, but for now you may need to persevere or come back later if it becomes too frustrating.

Xbox Oreo codes rewards

(Image credit: Rare)

If you successfully crack one of the Xbox Oreo codes, you'll then be presented with a choice of which reward you would like to claim from the following:

Halo Infinite: Parade Ground Armor Coating

Forza Horizon 5: 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster 'Oreo Edition'

Sea of Thieves: Valiant Corsair Ship Set

Once you've selected a reward, you'll receive a code to claim it via email, though there are currently delays in sending the Xbox Oreo codes out so be patient if you're still waiting for it to arrive. It is possible to claim all three rewards, though you'll need to go through the code-cracking process three separate times to select each of them in turn.