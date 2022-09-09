Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit

Owners of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console will get Microsoft Store credits due to the expansion ditching last-gen consoles.

Earlier this week, CD Projekt unveiled Cyberpunk 2077's debut expansion, Phantom Liberty, launching in 2023. However, the developer announced the new expansion would be skipping launching on both PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which actually breaks a previous pledge for a particular audience.

Before Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020, a limited edition version of the Xbox One X console was put up for sale, styled around CD Projekt's upcoming RPG. Crucially though, the console pledged that anyone who purchased it would get free access to Cyberpunk 2077's expansion, whenever it eventually launched.

Two years on, and things have clearly changed. CD Projekt no longer plans to launch the game's debut expansion on last-gen systems, and as such, the bonus for the limited edition Xbox One X console is null and void.

As the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit (opens in new tab) has picked up on though, CD Projekt quietly announced everyone who purchased the limited edition Xbox One X will receive Microsoft Store credits to compensate them. There's no details on how many credits users will receive though, or when they'll actually receive the compensation.

Over on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website (opens in new tab), the developer writes to fans that they should "stay tuned" for further details on the reimbursement. Elsewhere, new-gen owners will get a new update that'll overhaul the police and vehicle combat at some point in the future, but this will also skip launching on last-gen systems.

