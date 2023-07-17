Xbox Live Gold reportedly being axed soon

Microsoft is reportedly scrapping Xbox Live Gold and replacing it with a new service later this year.

It's been 21 years since Microsoft launched Xbox Live Gold, but according to Windows Central, it's coming to an end, and a new Game Pass subscription dubbed Xbox Game Pass Core is taking its place. The story has since been removed, but not before it was spotted by a Koren site that posted images and details of the supposed Xbox Live Gold successor.

If this is to be believed, on September 1, all current Xbox Live Gold subscribers will become Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers. It will cost the same ($9.99 per month), and, like with Gold, you'll need a Core subscription to play online multiplayer. Additionally, Core members will get access to the special deals and discounts available to current Game Pass subscribers.

The key difference between the two is rather than offer monthly games that you can add to your library for free, Xbox Game Pass Core gives you access to a collection of over 25 Game Pass titles. These are Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Grounded, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Human Fall Flat, INSIDE, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, State of Decay 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

Microsoft will apparently be adding to the above list in the coming months. This also means that Games with Gold will be no more come September, though the games you've claimed so far will still be playable on your account.

We've yet to have official word from Microsoft on the matter, so, as ever, it's best to take all this with a pinch of salt until we do.

Last month, the company announced that Xbox Series X and Game Pass are both getting price hikes. The console is going up in price outside of the US, while the subscription service is getting more expensive across the globe.

