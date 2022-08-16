Xbox Game Pass has a bounty of narrative treats this month

Xbox Game Pass additions for August include Coffee Talk, Immortality, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Starting things off, Coffee Talk is arriving on Xbox Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC players today on August 16. A combination of a heartfelt visual novel with a colorful cast of characters and a coffee-brewing minigame, Coffee Talk was spearheaded by veteran developer Mohammad Fahmi, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

hi. us again.https://t.co/wRW1BrjQxy pic.twitter.com/RhJrAKbDpfAugust 16, 2022 See more

After Coffee Talk comes Midnight Fight Express, which we first saw footage of earlier this year when it was unveiled for Xbox systems. The action-packed brawler, made by a single developer, will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one next week on August 23, across console and PC systems.

After that, open-ended puzzler Exapunks arrives on the subscription service a few days later on August 25, joined by acclaimed visual novel Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition on the same day. The former is only available for PC players, while the latter will launch for both PC and Xbox.

A few days later on August 30, there's actually four games coming to Xbox Game Pass, two of them being day one launches. Those two would be the eagerly-anticipated Immortality from Her Story lead Sam Barlow, and the exploration-driven Tinykin.

Commandos 3: HD Remaster and Ubisoft's Immortals: Fenyx Rising round out the Xbox Game Pass offerings that same day on August 30. All things considered, it's a pretty stacked month for Xbox's subscription service, with two narrative standouts in Coffee Talk and Immortality leading the additions.

