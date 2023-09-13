Xbox Game Pass Core launch list unveiled - but there's no Starfield

Xbox Game Pass Core has unveiled its full list of 36 titles available when the service launches tomorrow, but Starfield is nowhere to be seen.

The new subscription service is a cheaper alternative to the base Xbox Game Pass - it's basically taking over from Xbox Live Gold. When the service launches tomorrow, September 14, it'll boast 36 games, which is an increase from the previously announced 25 launch games.

The service includes Bethesda hits like Fallout 4 and the revamped Fallout 76, but Starfield is nowhere to be seen. It looks like you'll have to either pay the base rate of Xbox Game Pass - or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - to access Bethesda's brand new spacefaring RPG.

Elsewhere, there are other gems from Xbox-owned developers, like Dishonored 2 from Arkane, and Doom Eternal from id Software. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Halo 5 Guardians, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5 are some other big-name first-party exclusives on the list.

In terms of indies, it's a pretty neat bunch. The likes of Celeste, Dead Cells, Firewatch, Among Us, Inside, Limbo, and Slay the Spire are all bundled in with Xbox Game Pass Core. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, Unpacking, and Vampire Survivors are also games you shouldn't overlook.

Finally, it's worth remembering that although these are the launch line-up titles for Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft has pledged to update the list between two or three times every year. The cheaper service will also grant you the same capabilities as Xbox Live Gold did, and Xbox Game Pass currently does, including the ability to take part in sales on the platform.

