Xbox Game Pass adds Valheim, Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, and more this month

Hardspace: Shipbreaker also joins the list

Xbox has unveiled its next Game Pass additions, including Deathloop, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim, and more.

Later today, on September 20, Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker will both be finally joining the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass line-up. Whereas Deathloop is coming to PC, cloud, and Xbox consoles, though, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is skipping out on the cloud launch, arriving only on new-gen Xbox consoles and PC.

Next, three new games are joining the service on Thursday, September 22. These would be couch co-op brawler SpiderHeck, narrative adventure game Beacon Pines, and the great Slime Rancher 2. While the former two will be coming to consoles and PC, Slime Rancher 2 will only debut on new-gen Xbox consoles in Xbox's Preview program.

Just five days later, on September 27, the 2D action-packed Moonscars, and the full launch of adventure game Grounded will be debuting on Xbox Game Pass. Two days after that, on September 29, the line-up bows out with the simulation game Let's Build A Zoo, and co-op action-adventure game Valheim (on PC only).

Xbox owners have been waiting over a year to get their hands on Deathloop, which launched in September 2021 for PC and PS5 players, despite being developed by an Xbox-owned studio. Since the Microsoft buyout of Bethesda came deep into Deathloop's development, however, it's not a surprise that the game wasn't there for Xbox players on day one, and still had a timed exclusivity deal in place.

Check out our full Deathloop walkthrough guide for help puzzling your way around the incredibly tricky island of Blackreef. 

